4-Day Weather Forecast For Hayes
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 35 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
