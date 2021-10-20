Countyline Daily Weather Forecast
COUNTYLINE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
