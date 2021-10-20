Hoffmeister Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0