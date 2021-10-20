Weather Forecast For Marsland
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of rain and snow then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
