Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
