Blackburn, OK

Blackburn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Blackburn Bulletin
 8 days ago

BLACKBURN, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cWxGFRx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

ABOUT

With Blackburn Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

