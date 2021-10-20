Erwin Daily Weather Forecast
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 46 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 21
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
