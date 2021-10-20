Termo Daily Weather Forecast
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 51 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
