Termo Daily Weather Forecast

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of Light Rain High 50 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 57 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 51 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Rain and snow likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 47 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



