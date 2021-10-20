Manley Hot Springs Weather Forecast
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 21
Mostly Cloudy
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 31 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Snow Showers
- High 27 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
