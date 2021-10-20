Daily Weather Forecast For Fields
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0