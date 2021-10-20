Daily Weather Forecast For Fields

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated rain showers then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 55 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.