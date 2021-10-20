CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deering, AK

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Deering News Watch
Deering News Watch
 8 days ago

(DEERING, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Deering Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deering:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuz87_0cWxG3wU00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 32 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 33 °F, low 23 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 31 °F, low 22 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 30 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deering, AK
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
Deering News Watch

Deering News Watch

Deering, AK
0
Followers
141
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Deering News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy