Witten, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Witten

Witten News Flash
 8 days ago

(WITTEN, SD.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Witten Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Witten:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0cWxG23l00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

