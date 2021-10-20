Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(TUSCARORA, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Tuscarora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscarora:

Wednesday, October 20 Mostly Cloudy High 56 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of Light Rain High 60 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 47 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



