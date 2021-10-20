CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarora, NV

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Tuscarora Updates
 8 days ago

(TUSCARORA, NV.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Tuscarora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuscarora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cWxG0IJ00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 47 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

