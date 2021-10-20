Essex Weather Forecast
ESSEX, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 45 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
