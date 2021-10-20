Portal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow then chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
