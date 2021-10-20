Arctic Village Daily Weather Forecast
ARCTIC VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 25 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of Light Snow
- High 26 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of Light Snow
- High 31 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 29 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
