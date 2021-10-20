CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arctic Village, AK

Arctic Village Daily Weather Forecast

Arctic Village Daily
Arctic Village Daily
 8 days ago

ARCTIC VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Q5dA_0cWxFuEb00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 25 °F, low 17 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 26 °F, low 18 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Chance of Light Snow

    • High 31 °F, low 22 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight

    • High 29 °F, low 19 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Billionaires' wealth has soared 70% in the pandemic. That's one reason why Democrats wanted to tax them.

(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arctic Village, AK
The Hill

Pfizer says Biden administration has ordered 50M more vaccine doses for kids

Pfizer and BioNTech announced in a press release Thursday that they will be providing the U.S. government with 50 million additional pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the companies' statement, the move is meant to help prepare for vaccination needs for children under the age of 5, should the vaccine eventually be approved for children that young. Pfizer has stated that it expects to deliver all the doses by the end of April.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

New York Fire Department members protest ahead of Covid-19 vaccine mandate deadline

(CNN) — Members of the New York City Fire Department gathered Thursday to protest the city's looming Covid-19 vaccine mandate as officials brace for mass staffing shortages. According to the mandate, members of the fire department, the New York Police Department and other city workers have until 5 p.m. Friday to have proof that they've received at least one dose of vaccine or be placed on unpaid leave.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Arctic Village Daily

Arctic Village Daily

Arctic Village, AK
1
Followers
24
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

With Arctic Village Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy