Starbuck Weather Forecast
STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0