Starbuck Weather Forecast

STARBUCK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Light rain likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, October 22 Light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.