Sun forecast for White Earth — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WHITE EARTH, ND) A sunny Wednesday is here for White Earth, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Earth:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 41 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 24 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light snow then chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 46 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 28 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.