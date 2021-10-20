Duckwater Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

DUCKWATER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cWxFmQ100

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

