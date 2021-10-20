Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Ruby with these activities
(RUBY, AK.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ruby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ruby:
Wednesday, October 20
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
