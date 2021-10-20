CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, MO

Jump on Santa Fe’s rainy forecast today

Santa Fe Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SANTA FE, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Santa Fe Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cWxFcal00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

