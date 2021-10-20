CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Holy Cross Dispatch
 8 days ago

(HOLY CROSS, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holy Cross Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holy Cross:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1aC3_0cWxFbi200

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Isolated rain and snow showers then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight

    • High 39 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 38 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light snow overnight

    • High 36 °F, low 27 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

