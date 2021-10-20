Weather Forecast For Stanley
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 60 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of light snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
