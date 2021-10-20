Weather Forecast For Stanley

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 60 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight High 60 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of light snow during the day; while rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



