Ibapah Weather Forecast

IBAPAH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.