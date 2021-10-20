Point Lay Daily Weather Forecast
POINT LAY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 23 °F, low 14 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 25 °F, low 12 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 22 °F, low 16 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Chance of Light Snow
- High 25 °F, low 17 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
