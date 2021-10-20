Point Lay Daily Weather Forecast

POINT LAY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Isolated snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 23 °F, low 14 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 25 °F, low 12 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 22 °F, low 16 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Chance of Light Snow High 25 °F, low 17 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.