Kaltag Daily Weather Forecast
KALTAG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Scattered snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 32 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Mostly Cloudy
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
