Opheim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 26 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0