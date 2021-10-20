Opheim Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OPHEIM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 26 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 49 °F, low 34 °F 14 mph wind



