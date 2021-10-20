CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail City, SD

Rainy forecast for Trail City? Jump on it!

 8 days ago

(TRAIL CITY, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Trail City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Trail City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cWxFHFc00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Rain and snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 41 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 33 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

