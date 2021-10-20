Daily Weather Forecast For Paradise Valley
PARADISE VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain Likely
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0