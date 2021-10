Robinhood has added Shiba Inu in its business study. The token rose over 20% following the progress. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has seen a recent spurt of activity. So, we may be witnessing the beginning of what could become another historic bull run. Additionally, the Robinhood application is contemplating listing this cryptocurrency on its exchange platform. As a result of these rumors, the price is further surging towards an ATH.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO