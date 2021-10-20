CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watton, MI

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Watton News Flash
Watton News Flash
 8 days ago

(WATTON, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Watton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cWxEnKx00

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Cloudy then patchy drizzle during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Slight chance of snow showers then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 43 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

