Kaktovik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KAKTOVIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 28 °F, low 18 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 15 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly cloudy then chance of light snow during the day; while light snow likely overnight
- High 24 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 26 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
