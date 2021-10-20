CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Shell

Shell Today
Shell Today
 8 days ago

(SHELL, WY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Shell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cWxEQz800

  • Wednesday, October 20

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, October 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 23

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Shell Today

Shell Today

Shell, WY
1
Followers
239
Post
173
Views
ABOUT

With Shell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy