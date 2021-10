Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO