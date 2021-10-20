Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 25 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
