What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks Steady After S&P 500 Saw 5-Day Win Streak

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to dominate investors' attention. More than 70 of the S&P 500 companies report this week, including Dow stock Verizon before the bell and Dow stock IBM after the close. Tesla is also scheduled to deliver quarterly numbers after the bell. In...

NBC San Diego

Nasdaq Climbs More Than 1%, Hits Record High as Strong Earnings Season Continues

Stocks climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies bolstered the equity markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 175 points, or 0.5%. The S&P 500 added 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 1% to hit an intraday record high. Ford was a standout, as its...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Comcast, Caterpillar, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Comcast (CMCSA) – The parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts as cable and broadband revenue grew, and the stock jumped 3% in the premarket. Caterpillar...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, EBay, Apple, Tesla, Merck and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor — Shares of the automaker soared more than 9% after a stellar earnings report. Ford Motor, which reported earnings Wednesday, nearly doubled Wall Street's earnings expectations and slightly beat revenue projections for the third quarter. The automaker also increased its annual guidance for the second time this year.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Why Ford's Stock Is Surging While Shares of GM Are Flat After Q3 Earnings Beats

DETROIT – Both Ford Motor and General Motors beat Wall Street's expectations for the third quarter but shares of GM are flat as Ford's stock surged to a new 52-week high during trading Thursday morning. On the surface, results for both automakers were similar. They easily beat the earnings consensus...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 struggle to deepen ascent into record territory early Wednesday

U.S. stock benchmarks were fighting to gain further traction towward record heights, as investors absorbed a clutch of earnings from McDonald's Corp , Boeing Co. and among others. Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing were also in focus after U.S. regulators banned China Telecom Corp. from operating in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading 0.1% lower at 35,739, the S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% at 4,572, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.3% at 15,275. Data showed U.S. durable goods orders fell 0.4% in October, compared with expectations for a 1% decline. "Core" orders rose by 0.8%. Separately, the government said the trade deficit widened in September. Elsewhere, Sino-U.S. tensions were in focus after the Federal Communications Commission gave China Telecom 60 days to leave the U.S. market. Regulators cited a potential national security threat from the company, such as the disruption of U.S. communications, amid rising tensions between the countries.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Alphabet and Microsoft Rise to Records After Quarterly Earnings Beat Estimates

Analysts raised price targets on Microsoft, helping the company's market capitalization close in on Apple, the most valuable public company. For Google parent Alphabet, analysts see revenue growth slowing in 2022, but that wasn't enough to stop the stock from soaring. Shares of Alphabet and Microsoft rallied to record highs...
STOCKS

