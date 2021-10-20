CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks Steady After S&P 500 Saw 5-Day Win Streak

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday as corporate earnings continue to dominate investors' attention. More than 70 of the S&P 500 companies report this week, including Dow stock Verizon before the bell and Dow stock IBM after the close. Tesla is also scheduled to deliver quarterly numbers after the bell. In...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street set to rebound as earnings, economic data take center stage

U.S. stock futures were higher Thursday as investors picked through strong before-the-bell earnings from two Dow stocks and mixed economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Wednesday fell from record highs, snapping a three-session and a two-session winning streak, respectively. The Nasdaq closed basically flat, remaining less than 1% away from its latest record high on Sept. 7. (CNBC)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Medicare#Dow#United Airlines#Reuters#Treasury#Cnbc Reuters Rrb#Bito#Cme
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as stocks shake off third-quarter GDP slowdown

Stocks ended higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at records as investors shook off data showing U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter. A strong run of corporate earnings continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 239 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 35,729, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 45 points, or 1%, to end near 4,596, topping its previous record close set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite ended near 15,448, surging 213 points, or 1.4%, to exceed the record close set on Sept. 7. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product for the period. That marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketWatch

Apple stock option traders prepared for a more muted post-earnings reaction than usual

Shares of Apple Inc. jumped 2.5% toward a 7-week high, ahead of the technology behemoth's fiscal fourth-quarter report due out after the close, even as options traders are prepared for a more muted than usual stock reaction to the report. An options strategy knows as a straddle, a pure volatility play that involves the simultaneous buying of bullish and bearish options with at-the-month strikes expiring Friday, is implying a one-day, post-earnings stock price move of $4.16 in either direction, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS). That expected move is 28.5% less than the average one-day post-earnings move over the past 12 quarters of $5.82 in either direction, according to ORATS Principal Matt Amberson. At current prices, that means the stock would have to close below $148.41 or above $156.73 for straddle buyers to make money. The stock, which is trading 2.6% below the Sept. 7 record close of $156.69, has gained 15.0% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has rallied 22.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.5%.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Falter From 3-Day Win Streak

Markets saw a mixed settlement on Wednesday, as the Dow erased its muted morning gains to finish the day with a 266-point drop, snapping its three-day win streak and falling from this week's record highs. The S&P 500, meanwhile, looked as if it would snag its third-straight record close, but wound up diving into the red in the last hour of trading. The Nasdaq also gave back most of its earlier gains to settle flat, though the tech sector did get some support from both Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL), which both surged on better-than-expected earnings reports.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Wall Street Steady But Stocks Fall Elsewhere

Wall Street stayed near record highs on Wednesday, but stocks elsewhere slid as the banning of China Telecom from the United States and Germany's downgrade to its growth outlook weighed on sentiment. Both the Dow and S&P 500 edged up at the opening bell from their record closes, although they...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Rise After S&P and Dow Set New Records

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy