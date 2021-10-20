Shaktoolik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 34 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 26 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 22 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 34 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 32 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.