Shaktoolik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHAKTOOLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Patchy freezing fog then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 34 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 22
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 32 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
