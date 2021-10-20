A cloudy Wednesday in Willow Creek today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WILLOW CREEK, MT.) Wednesday is set to be cloudy in Willow Creek, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willow Creek:

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



