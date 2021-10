Iran is prevaricating as the Biden administration begs it to return to the nuclear negotiating table. On Wednesday, speaking alongside Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that "with every passing day, and Iran's refusal to engage in good faith, the runway gets short. Time is running short. We are getting closer to a point at which returning to compliance with the [2015 nuclear accord] will not in and of itself recapture the benefits of the [accord]." Blinken added, "We are prepared to turn to other options if Iran doesn’t change course.”

