Wednesday rain in Paskenta: Ideas to make the most of it

(PASKENTA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Paskenta Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paskenta:

Wednesday, October 20 Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 21 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 22 Rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 56 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.