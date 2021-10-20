Buckhorn Daily Weather Forecast
BUCKHORN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 23
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
