CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC requiring vaccine for cops, firefighters, city workers

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1EsC_0cWxDh4o00

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wwvqt_0cWxDh4o00
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city’s entertainment industry, in New York, in this Monday, April 12, 2021, file photo. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

The mandate affecting the nation’s largest police department and more than 100,000 other Big Apple workers — including trash haulers and building inspectors  — carries a Nov. 1 deadline for getting the first vaccine dose, de Blasio announced.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville property owners allow homeless group to camp outside; neighbor expresses concern

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville couple is allowing a group of homeless people to stay on their property, but a woman living nearby said it’s bringing trouble. The city’s code enforcement department said it appears nothing illegal is happening. Jacqueline Hooper lives in the Varsity House Apartments on Lt. Col. Leroy Pond Ave. in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Housing affordability one of the biggest issues facing NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Regional leaders said Wednesday during the State of Northwest Arkansas address that housing affordability in the area needs to be improved soon. The address was a collaboration between the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research. It highlighted the region’s growing economy as well […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

936
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy