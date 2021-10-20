Public Informational Meetings

The Cedar Falls City Council will meet on November 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Agendas for the meetings can be found at bit.ly/CFCityCouncil. As of 8 a.m. this morning, October 27, 2021, the Black Hawk County Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 status as substantial. Per Resolution #22,506, adopted on September 7, 2021, "the public shall be provided the option to participate in City Council meetings by electronic means if the Black Hawk County Health Department COVID-19 status is being reported as HIGH as of 8:00 am on the Wednesday prior to a City Council meeting.” Therefore, we will NOT be providing the electronic option for public participation for this meeting, per our adopted policy.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO