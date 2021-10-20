CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Photo Essay: The Bronx’s Shrinking Auto Corridor

By Adi Talwar, Daniel Parra, Ese Olumhense
City Limits
City Limits
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the United Auto Merchants Association (UAMA), a nonprofit trade group, between 35 and 40 auto and auto-related businesses on Jerome Avenue have been displaced since the city’s 2018 rezoning of the corridor, and around 150 still operate. This article is part of a new City Limits series,...

citylimits.org

City Limits

New York State Denies Permit for New Astoria Power Plant

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the controversial plan to build a new gas-fracked power facility in Queens would interfere with the state’s greenhouse gas emissions limits, set by passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act two years ago. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Cars
City Limits

Heat Killed More Than 100 NYC Residents Since 2010, Report Finds

Black New Yorkers were two times more likely to die from heat conditions than other city residents over the last decade, a report by New York City’s Health Department shows. Black New Yorkers were two times more likely to die from heat conditions than other city residents over the last decade, a report by New York City’s Health Department shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Flashback Friday: The Vacant Lot Gardens of The South Bronx, 1979

Flashback Friday is a weekly series highlighting a story from the vast archives of City Limits’ reporting as we celebrate our 45th anniversary this year. If you value City Limits’ work, help us continue to cover New York City for decades more to come by donating here, or by purchasing a ticket to our anniversary celebration Nov. 18.
BRONX, NY
#East Bronx#Real Estate#The Bronx#Uama#De Blasio#Sport Bar And Cafe#Galaxy Auto Center
City Limits

NYCHA Leaders List Priorities for Next HUD Regional Chief, as Biden Considers Brooklyn Councilmember

Councilmember Alicka Ampry-Samuel—who represents the 41st District of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Ocean Hill-Brownsville, East Flatbush, and Crown Heights—is President Joe Biden’s likely pick as next New York-New Jersey regional administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). What would that mean for NYC tenants?. A Brooklyn councilmember, born and raised...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
City Limits

Curbside Composting Program Restarts with Low Participation and High Cost

The program, which has been on hold since May 2020, kicks off again Monday in four Brooklyn neighborhoods as a budget report notes high costs to sustain it. After a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New York City’s curbside composting program kicked off again on Monday. But lack of interest in participation, along with associated high costs, is limiting the program to only several communities—including several affluent neighborhoods in Brooklyn—at least at first.
BROOKLYN, NY
City Limits

Opinion: It’s Time to Finally Address the Health Risks of NYC Public Housing

‘NYCHA buildings are dilapidated, and residents are bombarded with every health and quality of life issue imaginable, from leaking pipes to broken elevators.’. Imagine this: you live in a one-bedroom ground floor apartment—a place your family has called home for 10 years. In the living room, you cover your loveseat in plastic, not to keep it pristine the way your grandmother used to, but to protect from the constant leaking. While the monotonous dripping induces anxiety, the earthy stench from the mold that creeps across your ceiling is suffocating. Your 8-year-old daughter has uncontrollable asthma attacks that result in costly hospitalizations and prescriptions. Your son, a 3-year-old who puts everything in his mouth, was also hospitalized after eating lead paint chips. He doesn’t get much sleep on his living room cot. He is terrorized at night by a monster he calls “The Tail,” which in reality is not one, but several rats infesting the walls of your building. You try your best to control them with traps, but you can’t fix the gaping holes in your cabinets, or the mountain of trash outside your building. As you wait for what seems like eternity for current issues to be remediated, you dread the next inevitable blow: the next gas leak that takes months to restore, the next violent crime that traumatizes your children, the next storm to flood your apartment, or knock out power. Your home should be a safe haven, but instead causes disease, stress, and despair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

