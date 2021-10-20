Hanksville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HANKSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 22 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 23 Mostly Cloudy High 66 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.