Shungnak Daily Weather Forecast
SHUNGNAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of Light Snow
- High 30 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 29 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 22
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 29 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
