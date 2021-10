The multifamily industry’s ongoing momentum continued its upward trajectory, and although Portland’s overall recovery is expected to be lengthier, the metro’s housing market is exhibiting strength. As of August, Portland rents improved by 2.0 percent, to $1,604, on a trailing three-month (T3) basis, above the $1,539 U.S. average. The metro’s single-family rental sector is also on the right track, with rates up 7.8 percent year-over-year, not far behind the 10.3 percent U.S. rate.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO