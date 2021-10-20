Daily Weather Forecast For Monument
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 21
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 22
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 23
Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
