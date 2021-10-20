Weather Forecast For Dunn Center

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 20 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 22 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 23 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 28 mph



