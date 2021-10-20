Weather Forecast For Dunn Center
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 20
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 22
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 23
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
