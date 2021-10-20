CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

“Squid Game” Boosts Netflix Subscriptions

By Joseph Duncan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS GATOS, CA.– Business is booming at Netflix. The movie streaming service has seen a big boost to...

Related
gizmochina.com

Netflix may launch a video game based on its popular Squid Game

Earlier this year, Netflix had officially revealed its plan on entering the gaming market, with titles based on its popular series being launched. Now, it seems that another beloved series, Squid Game, could be entering its gaming roster. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the online video streaming...
VIDEO GAMES
Crain's Cleveland Business

KeyBanc analysts bullish on Netflix in wake of 'Squid Game'

Analysts for KeyBanc Capital Markets, the investment bank subsidiary of Cleveland's KeyCorp, are bullish on Netflix following the viral success of its hit new original show, "Squid Game." In a recent investor note, Justin Patterson, equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, writes that the second-half recovery for Netflix Inc....
CLEVELAND, OH
Street.Com

Stocks Cautiously Higher, Netflix Gets 'Squid Game' Boost, Facebook Mulls Rebrand - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, October 20:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Cautiously Higher As Earnings, Inflation Fight For Attention. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Wednesday, taking the S&P 500 within touching distance of its September closing high, as solid corporate earnings offset persistent inflation concerns and a jump in Treasury bond yields.
STOCKS
thedigitalfix.com

Squid Game inspires Netflix to change viewership stats

It turns out that the hit South Korean survival series, Squid Game, has sparked a change in the streaming service Netflix. In the streamer’s quarterly earnings report, Netflix confirmed that it will change how it will measure its viewership data report later this year. Previously Netflix used a two-minute view...
TV SERIES
lindenlink.com

Review: “Squid Game”: Netflix’s international hit killing the streaming game

Netflix gets a lot of popular crazes for shows and movies: “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things,” “Bird Box,” and “Tiger King.”. Now comes along “Squid Game,” a TV series from South Korea with a strange name (I mean, not ONE squid is in the show). Not only is “Squid Game” becoming another big hit for the streaming service, but it may also be the biggest show Netflix has released this far.
TV & VIDEOS
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
